News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

New Zealand First Leader Winston Peters to Delay Election Decision For Special Vote Count

New Zealand First party leader Winston Peters said he would delay his decision on whether to back the Labour or National candidates to October 7, by which time the final votes in the national election would be counted.In a press conference on Wednesday, September 27, Peters addressed reporters waiting to hear news on which party leader he would support, after Saturday’s election yielded no clear winner. Peters, whose party received 7.5 percent of the vote, was made “kingmaker” as a result.“We don’t know yet what the exact, precise view of the New Zealand voters is,” Peters said on Wednesday.His statements followed a caucus meeting in which NZ First party members discussed their options.“I want to tell you that we’re not going to be persuaded or dissuaded by any of the speculative drivel that’s been written by some of you around this country and you should be, frankly, ashamed of yourselves,” Peters told reporters. “What we’re going to do is make a decision in the national interest when we know what the people of this country have said.”The outcome of the special vote count would be revealed on October 7, leaving the country in “limbo” until then, the New Zealand Herald reported. Credit: Winston Peters via Storyful

Latest

0324_1800_wa_facebook
0:33

Revelations that Facebook tried to shape Australia's 2016 election
0324_1800_wa_crash
0:24

Man killed in crash on Kwinana freeway
0324_1800_wa_toddler
0:37

Family remembers toddler hit and killed as a beautiful little girl
0324_1800_wa_whales
2:09

Three of the seven surviving pilot whales rescued from stranding have died
0324_1800_wa_flight
2:59

First non-stop flight from Australia to UK prepares for takeoff
0324_1800_qld_car
0:23

Driver avoids hitting children that run out into the road
0324_1800_qld_blaze
1:36

Man charged with arson after historic Ipswich business fire
0324_1800_qld_helicopter
0:26

Survivors of Barrier Reef helicopter crash had quit their jobs to travel the world

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'