New Zealand First Leader Winston Peters to Delay Election Decision For Special Vote Count

New Zealand First party leader Winston Peters said he would delay his decision on whether to back the Labour or National candidates to October 7, by which time the final votes in the national election would be counted.In a press conference on Wednesday, September 27, Peters addressed reporters waiting to hear news on which party leader he would support, after Saturday’s election yielded no clear winner. Peters, whose party received 7.5 percent of the vote, was made “kingmaker” as a result.“We don’t know yet what the exact, precise view of the New Zealand voters is,” Peters said on Wednesday.His statements followed a caucus meeting in which NZ First party members discussed their options.“I want to tell you that we’re not going to be persuaded or dissuaded by any of the speculative drivel that’s been written by some of you around this country and you should be, frankly, ashamed of yourselves,” Peters told reporters. “What we’re going to do is make a decision in the national interest when we know what the people of this country have said.”The outcome of the special vote count would be revealed on October 7, leaving the country in “limbo” until then, the New Zealand Herald reported. Credit: Winston Peters via Storyful