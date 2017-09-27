News

CBP Helicopter Rescues Puerto Rican Family Who Wrote Help on Their Roof

The crew of a US Customs and Border helicopter provided medical aid to three people who signaled for assistance by painting the word “help” on the roof of their home in Puerto Rico on September 24.The crew landed the Black Hawk helicopter on a mountain top and then trekked down a road that had been swept away by the landslide to reach the home.The video shows an aerial view of the roof with “HELP” painted on it, and crew stepping over fallen trees and underbrush before arriving and tending to the family.Category 4 Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico on September 20, bringing widespread destruction to the island. Nearly 44 percent of residents are without access to clean water, the power supplies remains disrupted and food and medical aid are scarce. According to catastrophe-modeling firm AIR Worldwide, Maria caused an estimate of $40 billion to $85 billion in insured losses, most of which was in Puerto Rico. Credit: US Customs and Border Protection via Storyful

