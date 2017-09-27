Fire Rages at Military Warehouse in Vinnytsia Region

A fire and several subsequent explosions at a military warehouse in Ukraine’s Vinnytsia region lit up the sky in the late hours and early morning of September 26 and 27.According to reports from ZN.UA and Hromadske, the warehouse was located in Kalinovka, a town about 16 miles from Vinnytsia city, and locals were advised to evacuate. The structure was filled with munitions and several explosions could be heard as detonations were caused by the fire.A Facebook post from the Ministry of Internal Affairs indicated that at least two fire tanks were involved in extinguishing the blaze and local authorities had cordoned off the area. The investigation is ongoing.This footage shows a distant view of the fire lighting up the evening sky. Credit: Instagram/lika_for_love via Storyful