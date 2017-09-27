Oakland Hills Brush Fire Burning Near Cal Poly Campus at 50 Percent Containment

A brush fire started burning dangerously close to homes in Oakland Hills, California, on Tuesday, September 26. The fire also burned near the California Polytechnic State University campus, as seen in this video. Classes were cancelled.The fire was first reported just after noon on Tuesday, prompting 50 homes to be evacuated. Cal Fire spokeswoman Pam Temmermand told reporters shortly after 2 pm that the fire was 50 percent contained and homes were no longer threatened. Credit: Instagram/jenred316 via Storyful