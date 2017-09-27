Rogue Pig Disrupts Commuters in Glen Allen, Virginia

A rogue pig disrupted traffic in Glen Allen, Virginia, during the morning commute on September 26.Henrico Animal Protection received calls about a rogue pig running loose on the manicured lawns of Glen Allen residents. The animal was eventually caught on a driveway in the Twin Hickory neighborhood:http. but not before disrupting the morning communte.Craig Forman was on his way to work when he captured the incident while driving on Nuckols Road. Credit: Craig Forman via Storyful