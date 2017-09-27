Georgetown Students, Faculty Take a Knee to Protest Jeff Sessions

Georgetown University students and faculty protested, including taking a knee, a speech by Attorney General Jeff Sessions on campus on Tuesday, September 26.Speakers said it was hypocritical for Sessions to speak to law students about free speech at an event the wider student body could not attend, The Washington Post reported. Several students at the protest wore duct tape over their mouths.Over 100 students who had registered and reserved a seat for the event received a message they were uninvited, the report said.This video shows the protest, including people taking a knee. Credit: Twitter/Sean Lavin via Storyful