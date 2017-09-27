Drone Footage Shows Spectacular View of Spanish Fort in San Juan After Hurricane Maria

Hurricane Maria left behind a trail of destruction when it hit Puerto Rico in the middle of last week. Fortunately, El Morro Fort, a designated World Heritage site, was left relatively unscathed as this spectacular video from September 24 attests.The Spanish citadel, fully named Castillo San Felipe del Morro, dates back to the 16th century and was built to overlook the entrance to San Juan Bay. Credit: Eloy Perez via Storyful