Clashes Break Out Near Home of Palestinian Gunman

Clashes erupted near the home of the Palestinian gunman who killed three Israelis at a checkpoint outside the Jewish settlement Har Adar in the occupied West Bank on September 26.Israeli security forces were dispatched to Beit Surik as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to destroy the home of the gunman, Nimur Jamal, and revoke the work permits of his extended family in response to the killings. Jamal was shot and killed at the scene of the attack in Har Adar.Footage circulated on social media was described as showing residents in the adjacent Bidu neighborhood dropping rocks and other objects onto passing IDF vehicles from the top of buildings. This footage, livestreamed on a community page about Bidu, shows smoke billowing and people running through the streets.The three people killed were identified as a member of the border police and two security guards. Credit: Facebook/Bidu via Storyful