Hurricane Maria swept the Outer Banks with tropical storm force winds from its position about 190 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, on Tuesday morning, September 26.Maria was crossing cooler water left in Hurricane Jose’s wake and is expected to weaken as the days go on. But parts of the Outer Banks were bracing for 2-4 feet of storm surge. Credit: CIRA/RAMMB/NOAA via Storyful