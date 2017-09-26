News

Tajikistan Clamps Down on Loud Crying at Funerals

The government of Tajikistan has issued regulations on how mourners can behave at funerals, forbidding the wearing of black and wailing too loudly, Radio Free Europe reported.The regulations issued by the state’s religious affairs committee also forbid people from running after coffins, pulling their hair, and hiring extra mourners.The measures were introduced as part of wide-ranging restrictions on cultural life intended to promote native Tajik traditions and rein in religious extremism, RFE said.Afshin Muqim, spokesman for the state religious affairs committee, said, “The [government] guidelines are based on the Islamic Sharia teachings, especially the [moderate] Hanafi school of Islam, which the majority of our people adhere to. There’s been a demand in recent years for such guidelines to help our people conduct funerals and mourning rituals.”Other guidelines regulate the length of beards, the amount of food served at weddings, and women’s head scarves.The US State Department raised concerns over the Tajik government’s attempts to control all aspects of religious life in the International Religious Freedom Report for 2016. Credit: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Storyful

