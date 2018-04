Police in Sweden said they were treating as arson a fire that destroyed parts of a mosque in Orebro in the early hours of Tuesday, September 26, the Orebro Tribune reported.Firefighters were called to the fire in the residential Vivalla area shortly after 2 am, the report said, with the fire causing part of the building to collapse. There were no reports of causalities. Credit: Facebook/Elias Kastuma via Storyful