Chanting Healthcare Protesters Escorted From Senate Building

US Capitol Police removed about two dozen protesters from the US Senate hearing on the Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill on Monday, September 25. Dozens more stood outside the meeting room, filling the office building hallway.Monday’s Senate Finance Committee hearing on the bill, which would repeal large portions of Obamacare, was the only one scheduled. Three Republicans have already said they would vote against the bill.Video here shows a woman using a mobility aid being removed from the Dirksen Senate Office Building while chanting, “Don’t kill us, kill the bill.” Credit: Twitter/Alejandro Alvarez via Storyful