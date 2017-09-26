This Colts Fan Burned His Season Tickets in Response to Players Taking a Knee

Indianapolis real estate business owner Rodney Heard has posted a Facebook video showing him burning his season tickets for the city’s football team, after a number of Colts players took a knee during the national anthem on September 24.After initially posting that he would “give away” his season tickets on the day of the protest, Heard — a former Marine — decided instead to burn his batch of tickets for the 2017 season. Heard’s video had just over 92,500 views at the time of writing. Credit: Facebook.com/Rodney Heard via Storyful