Russia Rejects Claims of Civilian Casualties From Idlib Strikes, Releases Videos

Russia’s defense ministry released videos on September 26 showing what it said were strikes launched against Jabhat al-Nusra militants in Syria’s Idlib province.The videos show airstrikes that Russia said targeted underground bases, ammunition stores, armored vehicles, rocket-launch systems, and bomb-making facilities.The day before, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported civilian casualties from Russian strikes in Idlib.On Facebook, the Russian defense ministry said it “refutes” these claims, and said that “the Russian Aerospace Forces have conducted no strikes on settlements in the Syrian Arab Republic.”The ministry said that, over a 24-hour period between September 25 and 26, “Russian aircraft carried out 10 strikes on terrorists’ objects in Idlib province.” Credit: Russian Ministry of Defense via Storyful