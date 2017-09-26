Canyon Fire in Southern California Prompts Hundreds to Evacuate

A wildfire in the Santa Ana Mountains just outside Los Angeles had spread to 2,000 acres since it began on Monday, September 25. Some 1,500 residents in Corona, one of the affected cities, were evacuated and brought to a high school for refuge.According to Los Angeles Times, the Canyon fire started at about 1 pm. More than 300 firefighters have been working to battle the flames with helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft dropping water to stop its advance.As of 9:20 pm local time, the blaze had grown to about 2,000 acres.This video, taken along the 91 Freeway connecting Anaheim and Corona, just southeast of Los Angeles, zooms in on the blackened smoke emerging from a mountain range. Credit: Instagram/laneyfivecents via Storyful