Canyon Wildfire Burns 2,000 Acres Near Los Angeles

A wildfire in the Santa Ana Mountains west of Los Angeles scorch over 2,000 acres after erupting around noon on Monday, September 25.According to Los Angeles Times, the Canyon fire started at about 1 pm and has forced the evacuation of 1,500 people. More than 300 firefighters have been working to battle the flames with helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft dropping water to stop its advance.The pictures and videos from Anaheim Fire and Rescue department show the fire at various times on September 25 starting from 2 pm, shortly after the blaze began. Credit: Anaheim Fire & Rescue via Storyful