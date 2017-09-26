Protesters Dragged Away by Police at Graham-Cassidy Healthcare Bill Hearing

Police dragged away protesters in wheelchairs who tried to disrupt a Senate hearing on repealing the Affordable Care Act in Washington on Monday.Protesters had rallied at the Dirksen Senate Office Building as the Senate Finance Committee held a hearing on the Graham-Cassidy bill. ABC News reported Capitol Police arrested 181 people at the demonstration.The Congressional Budget Office warned on Monday that the Graham-Cassidy bill would mean that ‘millions’ of Americans would lose healthcare coverage under the Republican plan to roll back Obamacare and cut additional funding to Medicaid.The Republicans have until Saturday, September 30, to pass the bill with a simple majority.This video shows law enforcement officers asking a protester to stand up before cuffing his hands behind his back. He is not shown to be resisting. Protesters are chanting “No cuts to Medicaid, save our liberty” in the background. Credit: Instagram/jaywwalker via Storyful