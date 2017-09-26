News

Iraqis in Kurdish Regions Vote in Non-Binding Referendum on Independent Kurdistan

People across Iraqi Kurdistan cast their vote on September 25 in a non-binding independence referendum organized by the Kurdistan Regional Government.This video shows various scenes Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty shot in Irbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, about 350 miles north of Baghdad.The vote went ahead despite objections from officials in Baghdad. The United States – along with other countries in the region – also warned against it, fearing the movement would fracture an already destabilized region. An estimated 5.2 million people were eligible to vote, including those living abroad who were able to cast their ballots electronically from September 23.The New York Times and other news organizations reported last week that Paul Manafort, under investigation by the US Congress and by FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller for his role in the Russian disruption of the 2016 election during his time as President Donald Trump’s campaign chief, was working on behalf of the Kurdish campaign towards independence.A strong vote in favor of independence was expected, but the result will not be binding. Instead, regional president Massoud Barzani, is expected to use the result in secession negotiations. Credit: YouTube/Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Storyful

