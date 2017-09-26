News

Soccer Captain Enlists Teammates' Help to Stage Marriage Proposal

A soccer captain in Llanelli, Wales, summoned his teammates to help him propose to his girlfriend on Saturday, September 23.Instead of getting down on one knee, team captain Thomas Harvey and his Carmarthen Stars AFC teammates pretended to line up for a team photo, only to take off their shirts to reveal the words “will u marry me?” Harvey then gets down on one knee as the team leaps and cheers around the pair.Speaking to local media, Harvey said the timing was important to him and fiancee Nia Wyn Thomas, as it was his last chance to propose before she has a bone-marrow transplant.Carmarthen Stars’ clip of the proposal had earned 17,000 views at the time of writing. Credit: Facebook/Carmarthen Stars via Storyful

