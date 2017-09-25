Aerial Views Show Hurricane Destruction on Dominica

Aerial footage shared by the World Food Programme recorded the destruction left behind on the island of Dominica on September 22, four days after Hurricane Maria passed over the area.UNICEF said that the entire child population of the island, some 23,000 children, were in a vulnerable situation, particularly due to the scarcity of clean drinking water.There were 30 reported deaths on the island since the hurricane struck. Credit: World Food Programme via Storyful