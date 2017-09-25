Voter Ticks 'Yes' Box in Kurdistan Independence Referendum

Voting began early on September 25 in an independence referendum organized by the Kurdistan Regional Government in northern Iraq.The vote went ahead despite opposition from Baghdad and other countries in the region. An estimated 5.2 million people were eligible to vote, including those living abroad, who were able to vote electronically from September 23.A strong vote in favor of independence was expected, but the result will not be binding. Instead, it is intended as a mandate for Massoud Barzani, the regional president, to use in secession negotiations.One voter, Abd Palany, recorded himself in Kirkuk as he ticked the “yes” box on his ballot. Credit: Facebook/Abd Palany via Storyful