A newborn minke whale was saved after becoming stranded in Haida Gwaii, British Columbia, Canada on Friday, September 22.Surrey Now-Leader newspaper reported that residents and workers from a nearby fishing lodge helped the whale stay cool with buckets of water and dug a trench to help cetacean refloat itself at high tide.Janelle Stapleton captured the rescue on video. Credit: YouTube/Janelle Stapleton via Storyful