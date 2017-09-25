Kurdish Forces Engaged in Street-to-Street Fighting with Islamic State in Raqqa

US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces engaged in street-to-street combat with Islamic State fighters in Raqqa’s al-Naim Roundabout and along Saif al-Dawla Street on September 24. IS remains besieged there as air raids and ground operations continue.SDF forces continue to restore newly captured areas of the city, local activists said, with mobile telecommunications systems restored on September 23 for the first time in nearly four years. That said, American-led airstrikes and Kurdish artillery shelling continue to target the remaining IS enclave in the center of the city, leading to widespread criticism from the international humanitarian community as they continue to provide emergency relief to civilians fleeing the fighting. Credit: YouTube/Furat FM