Witnesses Recount Aftermath of Airstrikes Targeting Refugee Camp Near Idlib

Amid a sortie of airstrikes targeting opposition hospitals in Idlib province on September 23, volunteer rescuers in the al-Nour Refugee Camp near Jarjanaz reported several direct strikes on the camp.At least two internally-displaced Syrians residing in the camp were wounded, while a number of tents and ad-hoc infrastructure sites were severely damaged. Hundreds of displaced people from northern Hama province reside in the camp, which has been highlighted by opposition media in coverage related to food scarcity and weather preparedness. Credit: YouTube/Qasioun News