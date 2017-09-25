Rocket Carrying Spy Satellite Launched From California

A spy satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office was launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on September 23, NASA said.The Atlas 5 rocket carrying the classified NROL-42 satellite lifted off at 10:49 p.m. local time on Saturday night, following a two-day delay to replace a battery in the booster.The launch was visible to people in Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles and Orange counties, according to local reports.National Reconnaissance Office satellites gather intelligence information for U.S. national security and an array of other purposes including assessing impacts of natural disasters, the Associatated Press reported. Credit: 30th Space Wing/DVIDS via Storyful