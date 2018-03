Footage released on September 24 showed the UK’s Prince Harry speaking to participants in the 2017 Invictus Games in the PanAm arena in Toronto, Canada, on September 22.Prince Harry, founder of the Invictus, also attended the opening ceremony of the 2017 games on September 23.This footage shows him speaking to a number of athletes. Credit: U.S. Army/DVIDS via Storyful