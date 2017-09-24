UK's Prince Harry Says Invictus Games About Duty, Service, and Not Letting Injuries Define Participants

The Invictus Games are about “the dedication of the men and women who served their countries, confronted hardship, and refused to be defined by their injuries,” the UK’s Prince Harry told a crowd in Toronto, Canada, on September 23.Prince Harry, the founder of the Invictus Games, was speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2017 edition.The day before, he met participants at the PanAm arena in Toronto. He also partook in a driving event related to the games. Credit: Kensington Palace via Storyful