A mass cycle was held in Hanoi, Vietnam, on September 24, as part of Pride events being held in the city.A peleton of riders, many wearing rainbow colors, cycled through the city toward the American club.Among those attending the event was at least one prominent LGBT activist, Rory O’Neill, also known as Panti Bliss, who played a leading role in Ireland’s 2015 same-sex marriage referendum. Credit: Hanoi Pride via Storyful