News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Kiwis in Limbo After General Election Fails to Produce Clear Winner

No clear victor had emerged the morning of Sunday, September 24, following New Zealand’s general election a day earlier, with neither the ruling centre-right National Party nor centre-left Labour winning enough seats to form a government.According to the New Zealand Electoral Commission, National received 46 percent of the vote and Labour, 35.8 percent. The commission projected that National would get 58 seats in New Zealand’s 120-seat Parliament and Labour, 45 seats.New Zealand First, a populist party led by MP Winston Peters, got 7.5 percent of the vote and was forecast to receive nine seats — putting it in the position of playing kingmaker with Labour or National. Peters met with reporters on Sunday but gave no clues with party he would support, Stuff.co.nz reported.New Zealand uses a complicated voting system called Mixed Member Proportional, or MMP, that ensures every party that wins at least 5 percent of the vote receives some representation in Parliament. In practice that has meant that a coalition is needed between parties before a government can be formed.In this video, Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern addresses supporters after the results were released late Saturday. She can be seen from the 20-minute mark.“I came off the field knowing we gave it our all,” she said, while acknowledging that National received more votes.“But the final outcome of tonight’s election won’t be decided by us. It will be decided by MMP. And sometimes MMP leaves us with an outcome that requires a little bit of extra work. I simply cannot predict what decisions at this point other leaders will make.” Credit: Facebook/New Zealand Labour Party via Storyful

Latest

0326_1130_nat_childcare
1:39

Childcare workers to strike Tuesday
0326_1130_nat_armedrobbery
0:19

Melbourne armed robbery
0326_1130_nat_turnbull
1:47

Turnbull responds to 29th Newspoll loss
0326_0500_nat_qantas
4:09

Qantas' first non-stop flight to UK
0326_0500_nat_newsbreak
9:39

News Break - March 26
0326_0500_nat_davidbowie
0:24

David Bowie statue revealed
0326_0500_nat_stormydaniels
1:15

Stormy Daniels in tell-all interview
0326_0500_nat_kyrgios
0:21

Kyrgios' support during March For Our Lives rally

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'