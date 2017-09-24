Police Respond to Alleged Acid Attack at Stratford Shopping Center

Police responded to reports of an alleged acid attack at a shopping centre in Stratford on September 23, confirming “a number of people” were injured.The Metropolitan Police said a group of males sprayed “what is believed to be a noxious substance” in different locations in the area. They said they had arrested a suspect and established a cordon at the scene.There have been multiple acid attacks in east London in the last several months. Credit: Twitter/@LoveableAggz via Storyful