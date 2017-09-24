Police and Emergency Vehicles Respond to Alleged Acid Attack in Stratford
Police cars blared their sirens as they responded to reports of an alleged acid attack in Stratford, London on September 23.LBC Breaking said six people were reportedly injured by a group spraying an unknown substance on them.The Independent said the Metropolitan Police confirmed it sent officers to respond to an acid incident in Stratford.There have been multiple acid attacks in east London in the last several months. Credit: Twitter/Tahseen Taj via Storyful