Quick Thinking Officer Prevents Woman From Jumping Off Bridge

Quick thinking from a police officer in Sacramento, California, prevented a woman from jumping off the ledge of a bridge on September 20.The officer’s bodycam showed him approaching the edge of a bridge and trying to speak to a woman who “appeared to be getting ready to jump” but receiving no response. When she climbed back over the ledge to pick up an item, the officer pounced and wrestled her to the ground, securing her until emergency services arrived on the scene. Credit: Facebook/Sacramento Police Department via Storyful