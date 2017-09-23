Mélenchon Greets Anti-Reform Protesters in Central Paris

Protesters gathered in central Paris on Saturday, September 23, to demonstrate against President Emmanuel Macron’s proposed reforms to French labour law.The demonstration was organised by a coalition of labor activists who call themselves Les Insoumis.They were also supported by MP and former Presidential candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon‏, who made an appearance at the event.Mélenchon‏ has frequently called Macron’s reforms a “coup d’État social” on his Twitter account.According to an event listing for the demonstration, activists were being bused in from all over France. Credit: Jean-Luc Mélenchon via Storyful