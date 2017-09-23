New Rhino Calf Offers Further Hope For Endangered Population

A newborn rhinoceros spotted in September walking with its mother in India’s Manas National Park has delighted conservationists attempting to rehabilitate the local species.In footage released by the World Wildlife Fund on Friday, September 22, the young rhino walks with its mother, Jamuna, who has now had two calves since she was moved to the reserve in 2008.The sighting is a positive sign of growth, depsite concerns about poaching, EcoWatch reported. Credit: Instagram/Bipul Nath/WWF-India via Storyful