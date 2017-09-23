News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Thousands Fleeing Fighting in Deir Ezzor Arrive at Camp North of Raqqa

Thousands of civilians fleeing fighting in Deir Ezzor arrived at a camp for displaced people in Ein Issa, located north of Raqqa in Syria, in mid-September. This footage from the anti-government SMART News Agency was shared on September 22.A press release from the Syrian Democratic Forces said over 12,000 people were in the camp as of September 20, up from 7,500 at the end of August, according to the UNHCR.The Syrian Democratic Forces, which are backed by the US, are fighting Islamic State forces in Deir Ezzor from the east while the Syrian regime and its allies approach the city from the west.On September 16, SDF claimed that Russian airstrikes hit one of their positions east of the city. The Islamic State said that a SDF coalition airstrike killed civilians in a town south of Deir Ezzor on September 14. Credit: YouTube/SMART News Agency via Storyful

Latest

0329_1800_wa_homes
21:36

Residents claim homes being damaged by airport rail link works
0329_1800_wa_futurebancroft
2:22

What is the future for Cameron Bancroft?
0329_1800_wa_speed
1:29

WA Police trialling new speed camera device
0329_1800_wa_bancroft
1:21

Cameron Bancroft speaks openly about ball tampering disgrace
0329_1800_wa_future
1:22

Australian cricket team keeps low profile in South Africa
0329_1800_wa_smith
3:02

Disgraced captain Steve Smith faces media over ball tampering scandal
0329_1800_qld_charles
1:47

Teenager fighting cancer to meet Prince Charles and Camilla
0329_1800_qld_holdup
0:19

Police seek 3 people after Aspley hold-up

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'