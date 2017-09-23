Thousands Fleeing Fighting in Deir Ezzor Arrive at Camp North of Raqqa

Thousands of civilians fleeing fighting in Deir Ezzor arrived at a camp for displaced people in Ein Issa, located north of Raqqa in Syria, in mid-September. This footage from the anti-government SMART News Agency was shared on September 22.A press release from the Syrian Democratic Forces said over 12,000 people were in the camp as of September 20, up from 7,500 at the end of August, according to the UNHCR.The Syrian Democratic Forces, which are backed by the US, are fighting Islamic State forces in Deir Ezzor from the east while the Syrian regime and its allies approach the city from the west.On September 16, SDF claimed that Russian airstrikes hit one of their positions east of the city. The Islamic State said that a SDF coalition airstrike killed civilians in a town south of Deir Ezzor on September 14. Credit: YouTube/SMART News Agency via Storyful