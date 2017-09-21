Hotel Interior Destroyed After Hurricane Maria Hits San Juan

President Trump declared a major disaster in Puerto Rico and ordered federal assistance and funding for several municipalities after Hurricane Maria caused extensive damage on the island, the White House said on September 21.The eye of the storm hit Puerto Rico early on September 20, bringing maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.Video shows damage to the inside of the Caribe Hilton hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Credit: Instagram/Ricky D Mendez via Storyful