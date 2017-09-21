Protesters Burn Duterte-Hitler Effigy at Anti-Government Rally in Manila

Protesters burned an effigy depicting Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Hitler during an anti-government rally in Manila, Philippines, on September 21.Thousands of people gathered on Mendiola Street in Manila, where this footage was filmed, to participate in two rallies – one in support of and one against the Philippine president.The demonstration against the government was held to condemn extrajudicial killings carried out in the past year, since the launch of Duterte’s “war on drugs”. According to reports quoting police, up to 4,000 people have been killed since the start of the campaign. Credit: Twitter/Steve Angeles via Storyful