Hurricane Maria Lashes San Juan Neighborhood of Condado

Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico early on Wednesday, September 20, making landfall in Yabucoa before moving north to San Juan. The Category 4 hurricane recorded a maximum wind speed of 155 mph.This footage shows the conditions outside a man’s home in the neighborhood of Condado. The strong winds and rain brought heavy flooding to the area, also caused roads to be cordoned off due to felled trees and debris.Condado, to the east of San Juan, saw broken windows, felled trees and streets lined with debris, El Nuevo Dia said. Credit: Instagram/dashe via Storyful