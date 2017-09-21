Hurricane Maria Leaves Behind Trail of Destruction in San Juan

Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico early on Wednesday, September 20, making landfall in Yabucoa before moving north to San Juan.With a maximum wind speed of 155 mph, the Category 4 hurricane caused severe flooding, blocked roads due to felled trees and debris, and destroyed many homes.El Nuevo Dia reported extreme flooding in the Rio Grande de Loiza basin and the La Plata river in northern Puerto Rico, and homes across the island had lost access to mainline electricity, according to the Agency for Emergency and Disaster Management (AEMEAD) . Maria was downgraded to a Category 3 hurricane with winds of 115 mph at 2 pm.The various pictures and videos shot by Sebastian Perez shows flooded streets, crashing waves at Old San Juan harbor and damaged buildings and felled trees caused by the strong winds. Credit: Instagram/Sebastian Perez via Storyful