Ellie the Giraffe Arrives at Perth Zoo After Long Journey

A female giraffe from Queensland’s Australia Zoo completed a four-day journey across the remote Nullarbor Plain and arrived at Perth Zoo on Thursday, September 21.This footage from Perth Zoo shows Ellie the giraffe looking curiously from her custom-built truck shortly after her arrival at the zoo to a group of excited onlookers.The 16-month-old giraffe will take part in the zoo’s breeding programme once she becomes sexually mature, when she is around three or four years old . Credit: Facebook/Perth Zoo via Storyful