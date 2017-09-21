Rain and Wind Rip Through San Juan After Hurricane Maria Makes Landfall

Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico as a Category 4 storm on Wednesday, September 20, bringing with it heavy rain and high winds.The National Weather Service for San Juan issued extreme wind and flash flood warnings as the storm was about to make landfall. The storm crossed the US Virgin Islands as a Category 5 hurricane before weakening slightly but remaining extremely dangerous.This video shows the wind and rain outside Harlis Arvey Montes’ apartment building. Montes told Storyful he recently moved to San Juan to pursue a carrer as a boxer. Credit: Harlis Arvey Montes via Storyful