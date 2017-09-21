News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Residents Collect Body Parts After Airstrike on Hama Town (GRAPHIC)

Anti-government Syrian activists reported on September 20 that strikes hit a central commercial street in Qalat Al-Moudeq, a town located northeast of Hama in Syria, killing at least five people.In this video, two men collect the remains of bodies strewn on a street as smoke rises from two damaged buildings further down the street. Speaking in the video, the uploader said airstrikes struck the main street in the town, which was lined by shops.Local news media said warplanes targeted the town, while the Syrian Network for Human Rights said airstrikes by Syrian government forces and their allies killed six people.In a second video, the uploader and other people on motorcycles are seen driving quickly away from the site of the airstrike, saying Russian warplanes are overhead.Violence between rebel and pro-government forces in Idlib and Hama provinces has increased after an agreement to create de-escalation zones in Syria was made between Russia, Iran and Turkey in Astana, Kazakhstan, on September 15. Credit: Facebook/Mohamed Thafer Abd Al-Kareem via Storyful

Latest

SA police dismantle historic gun collection
1:42

SA police dismantle historic gun collection
Child miraculously survives after mother threw her off a bridge
0:38

Child miraculously survives after mother threw her off a bridge
0322_1130_nat_bomber
2:01

Texas bomber suspect blows himself up
0322_1130_nat_taxbill
1:37

Crossbenchers divided over government's company tax cuts
0322_1130_nat_damond
1:54

Justine Ruszczyk Damond's killer faces court in the US
0322_1130_nat_weather
1:29

Weather warnings remain in force for parts of NSW
0322_1130_nat_
0:27

Police chase ends dramatically in western Sydney
0322_1130_nat_helicopter
1:21

Aviation investigators on their way to helicopter crash site

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'