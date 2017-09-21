Residents Collect Body Parts After Airstrike on Hama Town (GRAPHIC)

Anti-government Syrian activists reported on September 20 that strikes hit a central commercial street in Qalat Al-Moudeq, a town located northeast of Hama in Syria, killing at least five people.In this video, two men collect the remains of bodies strewn on a street as smoke rises from two damaged buildings further down the street. Speaking in the video, the uploader said airstrikes struck the main street in the town, which was lined by shops.Local news media said warplanes targeted the town, while the Syrian Network for Human Rights said airstrikes by Syrian government forces and their allies killed six people.In a second video, the uploader and other people on motorcycles are seen driving quickly away from the site of the airstrike, saying Russian warplanes are overhead.Violence between rebel and pro-government forces in Idlib and Hama provinces has increased after an agreement to create de-escalation zones in Syria was made between Russia, Iran and Turkey in Astana, Kazakhstan, on September 15. Credit: Facebook/Mohamed Thafer Abd Al-Kareem via Storyful