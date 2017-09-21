Howling Winds Rip Through San Juan After Hurricane Maria Makes Landfall
Howling winds and heavy rains whipped across Puerto Rico on September 20 after Hurricane Maria made landfall on the island as a Category 4 storm that morning.The National Weather Service issued extreme wind and flash flood warnings as the storm was about to make landfall. The storm crossed the US Virgin Islands as a Category 5 hurricane before weakening slightly but remaining extremely dangerous.This video was described as showing conditions in Puerto Nuevo, a neighborhood in the capital city of San Juan. Credit: Instagram/Joey_Rodoj via Storyful