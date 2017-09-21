Extreme Wind Warnings Issued in Puerto Rico with Maria
Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico as a Category 4 storm on Wednesday, September 20, bringing with it heavy rain and high winds.The National Weather Service issued extreme wind and flash flood warnings as the storm was about to make landfall. The storm crossed the US Virgin Islands as a Category 5 hurricane before weakening slightly but remaining extremely dangerous.This video shows the wind and rain in San Juan. Credit: Instagram/boriquad via Storyful