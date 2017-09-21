American Tourists Help With Mexico Earthquake Relief

American tourists in Mexico City pitched in to help with relief efforts on September 20 after a deadly 7.1-magnitude earthquake the previous day killed more than 200 people.Lauren Smith was in the city shooting a TV pilot when she and her crew were caught in the earthquake while spending the day at the Xochimilco boats.Later, Smith and company took part in relief efforts near where they are staying in the Mexico City.The death toll rose quickly after the quake, which toppled dozens of buildings throughout the Mexican capital. At a school in the south of the city, at least 22 students died. Credit: Lauren Smith via Storyful