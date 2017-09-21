Hurricane Maria Hits Eastern Puerto Rico With 150 MPH Winds

The eye of Hurricane Maria reached eastern Puerto Rico early on September 20, bringing maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.The government of France changed the Hurricane Watch for Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy to a Tropical Storm Warning, the center said.A hurricane warning remained in effect for the Virgin Islands and parts of the Dominican Republic, where Maria was expected to bring dangerous winds, storm surges and heavy rainfall. Credit: Instagram/pika0326 via Storyful