'You're All So Handsome!' Grandma Overjoyed When Cops Bring Supplies Ahead of Hurricane Irma

Officers from Clearwater Police Department made one elderly woman’s day when they paid a visit to her home to deliver storm supplies ahead of Hurricane IrmaAccording to a post shared by the police department on September 13, 94-year-old Betty Helmuth’s granddaughter contacted them to make sure her grandma was safe and had all that she needed ahead of the storm.They obliged, paying Betty a visit at her Clearwater home. She was delighted when she answered the door to the officers, who brought her food, water and flashlights to prepare her for Irma.One of the videos shows Betty embracing the cops one-by-one, repeatedly exclaiming “I love you,” before adding “you’re all so handsome!”Clearwater Police Department’s act of kindness was gaining traction online at the time of writing, with one of the videos racking up 37,000 views after being shared by feel-good Facebook page Love What Matters.All images and videos of the encounter can be seen below. Credit: Facebook/Clearwater Police via Storyful

