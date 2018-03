A father and son are tiling their garage floor using 33,000 2p coins. Imaginative duo Dominic Lowe, 55, and his son Jon, 25, put their heads together to come up with the stunning copper mosaic, which covers 5metres by 5metres in their garage. The mammoth project, which is halfway to being complete, has also involved 32 bottles of Coca-Cola, which half of the coins are soaked in to make them shine.