Potentially dangerous bacteria found on tubes

Experts have discovered a host of germs and bacteria which are being picked up by people using public transport every day. Millions of people use the nation’s public transport network every day, but research has found they could be leaving themselves open to skin infections, respiratory infections and even food poisoning. A test of the surfaces touched daily by commuters and tourists on London’s tube system was commissioned by Coldzyme to highlight the number of germs and bacteria we come into contact with every day. The investigation saw a commuter take to the tube wearing a white glove as they touched surfaces such as chip and pins pads on ticket machines, handrails on escalators and stairs and grab-handles in tube carriages.