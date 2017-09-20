Rescue Workers Dig Through Rubble After 7.1 Earthquake Hits Mexico City

A powerful earthquake brought down dozens of buildings and killed over 200 people in Mexico City on Tuesday, September 19. In a late-night statement, President Enrique Pena Nieto said children were among those killed.Footage shared by a woman who lives in Mexico City and told Storyful she was helping in some of the emergency operations shows rescue workers digging through the rubble of a collapsed building on Calle Amsterdam in the Condesa neighbourhood. Mexican news media reported that several people were trapped under the rubble. Credit: Twitter/@LilyAnn5 via Storyful